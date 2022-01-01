 Skip to main content
Man arrested in fatal shooting of another man in Stoughton, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old man in Stoughton on New Year’s Eve, police reported.

At about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Stoughton police officers and EMS personnel were sent to an apartment at 336 Olson Court on a report of an injured person from an apparent gunshot wound, Stoughton police said in a statement.

Officers and EMS personnel found a 19-year-old man had been shot once in the chest, sustaining life-threatening injuries. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

A 19-year-old man was identified as the shooter and arrested, police said.

No further information was released and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Stoughton police said they were assisted at the scene by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

