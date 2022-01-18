Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of Madison businesses, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of Madison businesses, police said Tuesday.
Fontaine Dillard was taken into custody outside of a home in the 1000 block of Gammon Lane around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 6. The Madison Police Department released information on Dillard's arrest Tuesday, even though it happened nearly two weeks ago.
Officers showed up at the home after identifying Dillard as a suspect in a string of burglaries, police said. He ran away from officer before they arrested him.
Dillard was being held in jail Tuesday on a probation violation, but police said he was wanted for breaking into several businesses on Applegate Court and Applegate Road.