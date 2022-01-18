 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of Madison businesses, police say
Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of Madison businesses, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of Madison businesses, police said Tuesday. 

Fontaine Dillard was taken into custody outside of a home in the 1000 block of Gammon Lane around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 6. The Madison Police Department released information on Dillard's arrest Tuesday, even though it happened nearly two weeks ago. 

Officers showed up at the home after identifying Dillard as a suspect in a string of burglaries, police said. He ran away from officer before they arrested him. 

Dillard was being held in jail Tuesday on a probation violation, but police said he was wanted for breaking into several businesses on Applegate Court and Applegate Road. 

