Man arrested 'in connection' with double shooting outside Home Depot, Madison police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a December double shooting in a Home Depot parking lot, Madison police said.
Officers took Alvon D. Ladd into custody without incident Monday morning, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. It's unclear what connection he has with the crime.
Ladd has been tentatively charged with battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and a probation violation, according to Dane County Jail records. Those charges could be related to another incident.
On Dec. 22, officers responded to the 4500 block of Verona Road around 1:15 p.m. because of report of a shooting, Fryer said. A man and a woman were injured and had called police from the gas station across the street.
The man was shot in the wrist, and the woman sustained a shrapnel injury, Fryer said. Both were taken to the hospital.
The two had been meeting someone in the parking lot to purchase drugs, Fryer said. Then someone fired at their vehicle.
Fryer said police believe the people involved may have known each other. Officers are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted.