 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Chicago for 'reckless' shots incident in Fitchburg, police say
alert top story

Man arrested in Chicago for 'reckless' shots incident in Fitchburg, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Fitchburg man was arrested in Chicago last week for an October 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg, police said. 

Juwan Wilson, 23, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance Monday, Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered a $20,000 cash bail. 

Fitchburg police said the October shots fired incident posed a significant public safety threat because of the proximity to apartments, other residences, an elementary school and a park. Many community members were in the area. 

Officers responded to a report of a person firing multiple gunshots at a car as it drove past in the 2300 block of Post Road in Fitchburg around 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Officers found multiple shell casings on the scene. 

Juwan Wilson

Wilson

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In February, detectives tied Wilson to the crime and found probable cause for his arrest, but were initially unable to find him after searches of multiple locations. 

Members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force found Wilson in Chicago last week. They arrested him and extradited him to Dane County. 

Fitchburg police are trying to determine if the incident has any connection to the other shots fired incidents in the area over the last year. 

Wilson remains in the Dane County Jail. 

Priest murder mystery tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics