Man arrested in Chicago for 'reckless' shots incident in Fitchburg, police say

A Fitchburg man was arrested in Chicago last week for an October 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg, police said.

Juwan Wilson, 23, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance Monday, Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered a $20,000 cash bail.

Fitchburg police said the October shots fired incident posed a significant public safety threat because of the proximity to apartments, other residences, an elementary school and a park. Many community members were in the area.

Officers responded to a report of a person firing multiple gunshots at a car as it drove past in the 2300 block of Post Road in Fitchburg around 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Officers found multiple shell casings on the scene.

In February, detectives tied Wilson to the crime and found probable cause for his arrest, but were initially unable to find him after searches of multiple locations.

Members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force found Wilson in Chicago last week. They arrested him and extradited him to Dane County.