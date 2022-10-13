 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in break-ins, sexual assault at unlocked apartments Downtown, Madison police say

Dashawn D. Lomack booking photo

Dashawn D. Lomack.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man has been arrested in a series break-ins and a sexual assault at unlocked apartments Downtown on Sunday, Madison police reported.

Dashawn D. Lomack, 24, was arrested without incident shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and charges of third-degree sexual assault and burglary have been referred to the District Attorney's Office, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in an update to the original report.

Officers responded to The James apartment complex, 432 W. Gorham St., just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Kimberley said in the original report.

One person reported being sexually assaulted while the man was in their apartment, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

