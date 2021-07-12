Man arrested in battery that seriously injured man on State Street, Madison police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning in a battery on State Street early Sunday morning that seriously injured a 29-year-old man, Madison police reported.

Cincrone D. Gresham was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Monday after officers saw him in the 300 block of West Gorham Street and he fled, but was caught soon after running from officers, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

Gresham was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of substantial battery, resisting a police officer, and multiple counts of bail jumping.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 200 block of State Street for a reported battery and found the 29-year-old man in the street, unconscious but breathing, Gibson said in a report Sunday.

Witnesses said a person punched the man, who then landed on the pavement, suffering serious injuries that required hospital treatment, Gibson said.