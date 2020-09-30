Man arrested, handgun magazines, cocaine, $10K seized in Sun Prairie drug raid, police say

A man was arrested, and two handgun magazines, 33 grams of cocaine, $10,000 and other evidence was seized in a drug raid Tuesday in Sun Prairie, police reported.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of West Klubertanz Drive about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The home is a short distance from a daycare center and an elementary school, DeSpain said.

Montease O. Jones, 25, who was the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, was arrested at the scene on tentative charges that include delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, and maintaining a drug dwelling within 1,000 feet of a school, DeSpain said.

Man out on bail charged with vehicular homicide, gunpoint robbery top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.