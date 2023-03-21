A man was arrested Monday after an officer noticed a gun poking out from below his car seat, Madison police reported.

The arresting officer had pulled the driver over at around 11:30 p.m. Monday near East Washington Avenue and Zeier Road when he noticed the gun below the driver's seat, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Coredo C. Coker, 35, was on parole for a previous weapons violation, Fryer said, and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

Coker was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of meth and a probation hold, police said.

