Man arrested for walking naked in East Side backyards ‘out for some fresh air,’ Madison police say

At about 11 p.m. Friday, a man was spotted climbing over fences and walking around in backyards while naked in the 1600 block of Packers Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

After telling police he was naked because he was "out for some fresh air," Robert C. Andersen, 40, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and later booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of lewd and lascivious behavior as well as a probation violation, Grigg said.