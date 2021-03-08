 Skip to main content
Man arrested for walking naked in East Side backyards ‘out for some fresh air,’ Madison police say
Man arrested for walking naked in East Side backyards ‘out for some fresh air,’ Madison police say

Robert C. Andersen booking photo

Robert C. Andersen,

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man arrested for walking naked in East Side backyards on Friday night said he “out for some fresh air,” Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, a man was spotted climbing over fences and walking around in backyards while naked in the 1600 block of Packers Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

After telling police he was naked because he was "out for some fresh air," Robert C. Andersen, 40, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and later booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of lewd and lascivious behavior as well as a probation violation, Grigg said.

