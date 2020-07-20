Man arrested for violent mugging, separate battery of bar employee Downtown, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man was arrested for a violent mugging at Peace Park and a separate battery of a bar employee on State Street around 1 a.m. Monday, Madison police reported.

Kevin A. Thompson, 52, was arrested on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, substantial battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct for the mugging, and battery and disorderly conduct for the attack on the bar employee, and also faces several bail jumping charges, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

In the incident at Peace Park, 452 State St., a 32-year-old man told police he had stopped to use a Porta Potty and was jumped just as he left the bathroom. He told police he was grabbed from behind by the neck and pulled backwards, DeSpain said.

The man said he tried to yell, but nothing came out and he could not breathe. The man said he was punched and kicked multiple times, before being knocked unconscious after the suspect lifted him above his head and threw him to the pavement, DeSpain said.

The man said he was robbed of his cash and cell phone, DeSpain said.

Not long after, a 21-year-old bar employee was outside his workplace when a man later identified as Thompson punched him twice in the face, DeSpain said.