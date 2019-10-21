A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found trespassing inside a fenced-off construction site in Madison.
Police were called to the construction site on the 1000 block of Fish Hatchery Road at around 12:28 a.m. and spotted Kenny D. Daluz, 32, on the property, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Daluz attempted to escape when police surrounded the scene, DeSpain said.
Before being chased down in the backyard of a home on S. Brooks Street, Daluz ran into a fence and injured his head. Daluz was taken to a hospital to be treated before being booked on tentative charges of criminal trespass onto a construction site, resisting arrest and violating probation, police said.