 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested for trespassing after officer spots him in Far East Side building, Madison police say

Jacobye B. Green booking photo

Jacobye B. Green.

A man was arrested for trespassing after an officer spotted him in a Far East Side building on Monday night, Madison police reported.

An officer on patrol noticed a man enter the building in the 5600 block Manufacturers Drive through a broken window around 7:20 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Additional officers were called and set up a perimeter around the building. The man tried running away but was arrested, Fryer said.

The man, Jacobye B. Green, 19, had a Glock magazine on him when arrested but no gun was located in his backpack or car, Fryer said.

Green was arrested on tentative charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

The incident happened a night after a person fixing a window at a building in the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive heard a door slam in the building that was supposed to be empty. Police found no one in that incident, Fryer said.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics