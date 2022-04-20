Man arrested for trespassing after officer spots him in Far East Side building, Madison police say

A man was arrested for trespassing after an officer spotted him in a Far East Side building on Monday night, Madison police reported.

An officer on patrol noticed a man enter the building in the 5600 block Manufacturers Drive through a broken window around 7:20 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Additional officers were called and set up a perimeter around the building. The man tried running away but was arrested, Fryer said.

The man, Jacobye B. Green, 19, had a Glock magazine on him when arrested but no gun was located in his backpack or car, Fryer said.

Green was arrested on tentative charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

The incident happened a night after a person fixing a window at a building in the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive heard a door slam in the building that was supposed to be empty. Police found no one in that incident, Fryer said.

