Man arrested for throwing rocks at windows of Downtown businesses, bus shelter, Madison police say

Robert A. Shipman Jr. booking photo

Robert A. Shipman Jr.

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at windows of Downtown businesses, and a bus shelter, Madison police reported.

Downtown surveillance cameras were key in helping officers identify and arrest Robert A. Shipman Jr., 44, no permanent address, on Saturday night with rocks in his backpack, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Just prior to Shipman's arrest, a window at Fresh Madison Market, 703 University Ave., was shattered, as was a bus shelter window on State Street, DeSpain said.

Also thanks to video surveillance, Shipman was identified as the man who the night of May 11 hurled a rock that significantly damaged a window at Wando’s, 602 University Ave., DeSpain said.

The cost of repairing the three windows was placed at several thousand dollars, DeSpain said.

Shipman was tentatively charged with three counts of criminal damage to property, bail jumping, and possession of marijuana, and cited for throwing stones and unlawful use of a bus shelter, DeSpain said.

