Police arrested a man in Downtown Madison Monday morning after he threatened two acquaintances with a knife, police said.
Tony P. Olson, 31, allegedly displayed the knife and threatened the 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman he was walking with in the 800 block of East Main Street at about 10:30 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
An 11-year-old girl was walking past with her father at the time of the altercation, Radovan said.
Olson was still holding the knife when officers arrived at the scene, Radovan said. When he was ordered to drop the knife, Olson tossed the knife to the ground and was taken into custody, Radovan said.
No one was injured, Radovan said.
Olson faces tentative charges of second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon, Radovan said.