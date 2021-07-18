Man arrested for threatening girlfriend, family with gun, McFarland police say

A McFarland man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly threatening his girlfriend and family with a gun, police said.

Aldreakis Allen, 30, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety while armed, battery and disorderly conduct while armed for the incident.

McFarland Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man threatening his family at a residence on Lexington Street in the village of McFarland shortly before 3:40 a.m.

Officers made contact with two women who left the house with two children. Two more children were still inside the house with Allen, police said.

When officers approached the home, Allen came outside and officers arrested him without incident. The gun was found inside, police said.

Allen was taken to the Dane County Jail.

