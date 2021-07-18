 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend, family with gun, McFarland police say
alert

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend, family with gun, McFarland police say

Mcfarland squad
McFarland Police Department

A McFarland man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly threatening his girlfriend and family with a gun, police said. 

Aldreakis Allen, 30, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety while armed, battery and disorderly conduct while armed for the incident. 

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

McFarland Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man threatening his family at a residence on Lexington Street in the village of McFarland shortly before 3:40 a.m. 

Officers made contact with two women who left the house with two children. Two more children were still inside the house with Allen, police said. 

When officers approached the home, Allen came outside and officers arrested him without incident. The gun was found inside, police said. 

Allen was taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics