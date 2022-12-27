Man arrested for third OWI after rollover crash on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested for a third offense OWI after a rollover crash on the Southwest Side on Christmas night, Madison police reported.
The crash happened at the Schroeder Road and Whitney Way off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The driver, Curtis Herfel, 37, was medically cleared after the crash and arrested for OWI, Fryer said.
