Authorities have arrested a man for stealing a vehicle from an East Side car lot in March and crashing into other vehicles in an attempt to escape, Madison police said.

Paul J. Ascher, 36, was arrested last Thursday for the burglary, which took place at the vehicle lot on the 3900 block of Dempsey Road on March 3, said Sgt. Scott Reitmeier.

Ascher allegedly entered the lot around 3 a.m. that day and stole a vehicle, Reitmeier said. But in an attempt to escape the lot, Ascher allegedly crashed into other vehicles, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Dane County prosecutors charged Ascher with seven felonies on Monday: burglary, three counts of criminal property damage, vehicle theft and two counts of bail jumping, according to court records.

