Man arrested for stealing car with person with disabilities inside, Madison police say

A man was arrested for stealing a car with a person with disabilities inside on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Jeremy J. Imhoff, 43, is facing tentative charges of false imprisonment, first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Imhoff got into the vehicle in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue when the caregiver went inside to get food, leaving the person with disabilities inside the car with the engine running, Kimberley said.

When the caregiver came back outside, the car and the person with disabilities were gone, Kimberley said.

About 45 minutes later, the stolen auto was located by Shorewood Hills Police Chief Jeff Pharo on University Avenue, who followed it while waiting for backup. Ultimately, the stolen vehicle pulled into the University Hospital emergency room entrance area, where Imhoff was taken into custody, Kimberley said.

The person with disabilities was in the vehicle unharmed and checked out by emergency room staff, Kimberley said.

During the incident, Imhoff told the person to get out of the car, but they couldn't due to their disability, and the victim persuaded the suspect to go to the hospital, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.