Man arrested for stabbing, seriously injuring other man Downtown, Madison police say

A man was arrested for stabbing and seriously injuring another man Downtown late Sunday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 100 block of West Main Street on a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement

John P. Overshiner, 35, stabbed a 55-year-old man during an argument, Becker said.

The 55-year-old man sustained serious injuries, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said.

Overshiner fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away and less than 5 minutes after the initial dispatch, and the weapon used in the attack also was recovered, Becker said.

Overshiner faces tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a concealed knife, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.