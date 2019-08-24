Madison squad car very close shot
Madison police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man earlier this week, police said.

Alonzo Washington, 51, was arrested Friday for his involvement in an incident Thursday near James Madison Park, 500 E. Gorham St., in which a 44-year-old man was stabbed, Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said.

Washington faces a charge of substantial battery, Jacobsen said.

The 44-year-old man had suffered injuries that were not life threatening Thursday and had been taken to a local hospital, Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt said. 

