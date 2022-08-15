Man arrested for sixth OWI in Verona after speeding 30 miles over limit, authorities say

The Dane County Sheriff's Department Sunday arrested a man in the city of Verona, and tentatively charged him with his sixth felony OWI, after stopping him for speeding 30 miles over the limit.

Authorities took Preston D. Boggs, 36, of Madison, into custody Sunday morning after they pulled him over for travelling 65 miles her hour in a 35-mile speed zone on Cross Country Road and Enterprise Drive.

Boggs appeared to be intoxicated, and failed field sobriety tests, the sheriff's department said. Boggs was later booked into the Dane County Jail.