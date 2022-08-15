Man arrested for sixth OWI in Verona after speeding 30 miles over limit, authorities say

The Dane County Sheriff's Department Sunday arrested a man in the city of Verona, and tentatively charged him with his sixth felony OWI, after stopping him for speeding 30 miles over the limit.
Authorities took Preston D. Boggs, 36, of Madison, into custody Sunday morning after they pulled him over for travelling 65 miles her hour in a 35-mile speed zone on Cross Country Road and Enterprise Drive.
Boggs appeared to be intoxicated, and failed field sobriety tests, the sheriff's department said. Boggs was later booked into the Dane County Jail.
Paramedics took one person to the hospital with injuries early Monday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles closed East Washington Avenue for roughly an hour and a half, the Madison Fire Department said.
Madison startup promoter gener8tor is slated to celebrate 10 years of helping to build early-stage companies the week of Forward Fest, which is Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship event. The festival will include a variety of affairs throughout the city of Madison from Aug. 15-19.
The company completed its plans, announced last January, to consolidate its warehouse operations at its 400,000-square-foot DeForest Distribution Center, and across two other Mattel-owned spaces – a change that cut 55 Middleton jobs but created 40 new roles in DeForest.
Anesis Family Therapy is a Madison-based clinic whose staff members almost wholly include people of color. The business recently moved into a new space on Forward Drive, and is gradually expanding its services across Wisconsin as demand for mental health treatment among minority groups grows.
Canndigenous is a Native American-owned company selling CBD and hemp products that seeks to promote generational wealth among historically marginalized Indigenous populations. Canndigenous is sold at Ripley Green, a retail apothecary in the village of Cambridge.