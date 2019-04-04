A man arrested Wednesday after allegedly running out of an East Side retail store with stolen merchandise was arrested three years ago following a series of armed robberies.
Chase Strunk, 28, no permanent address, was taken into custody after his getaway SUV was stopped by police on South Thompson Drive, Madison police said.
He was tentatively charged with felony retail theft, and the driver of the SUV, Emily Derra, 28, Madison, was tentatively charged with being party to the crime of felony retail theft.
The shoplifting happened at about 5 p.m. at Target, 4301 Lien Road.
"The suspect pushed more than $700 worth of merchandise out the door when he was confronted by security staff, who recognized him as the same person who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of electronics from the store on Monday," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Strunk fought with security as they tried to hold him for police, but he wriggled out of his sweatshirt and ran shirtless to the waiting SUV.
"Witnesses were able to provide police with a good description of the SUV and it was pulled over a short time later," DeSpain said.