Man arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated woman Downtown, Madison police say
Man arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated woman Downtown, Madison police say

Mario C. Salazar booking photo

Mario C. Salazar.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION

A Madison man was arrested for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman Downtown on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Mario C. Salazar, 46, was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim after the incident shortly before 6:30 p.m. involving a homeless woman who was trying to sleep outside of a Capitol Square building, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A Metro Transit driver who was parked nearby called his dispatcher after watching Salazar touch the victim, and police then were contacted, DeSpain said.

Salazar was found lying next to the partially undressed woman, who told police he had "touched" her in a sexual manner and would not leave her alone, DeSpain said.

Salazar told police he was on his way to get some food when he heard the victim call for "help," and he claimed he was providing the woman, who he said he did not know, with assistance, DeSpain said.

