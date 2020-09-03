Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say

WAUKESHA — Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.
Neighbors said the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witness Erin Duffy tells the Journal Sentinel the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach.
Police arrived on the scene within minutes. There's no word on the woman's condition.
In the other incident, sheriff's officials said the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim's home in the the village of Waukesha.
Neighbors said the victim was taken from the scene on a stretcher and was conscious and talking. His current condition is not known.
The incidents caused schools in Waukesha to lock down.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes
Watch now: See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
WATCH NOW: Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say
Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Wisconsin following shooting
Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards
17-year-old Illinois girl pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies at hospital, authorities say
Full coverage: National Guard deployed to keep peace after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.