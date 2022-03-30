Man arrested for setting own shelter on fire at Madison homeless encampment, police say

A man was arrested for setting his shelter on fire at a Madison-owned homeless shelter encampment Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

Madison police on Tuesday did not say an arrest had been made their report on the incident, but Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Wednesday morning that a man was arrested for arson and threatening law enforcement officers.

Barnes said the man went to turn himself in and threatened law enforcement officers during the process.

Based on the case number matching on the police report and the Dane County Jail record, the man arrested was Jeffrey M. Jalinski, who was booked into the jail at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday on tentative charges of arson, battery/threat to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Fire crews responded to the burning tiny shelter at the city’s encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive just after 1:15 p.m., said Bernadette Galvez, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department. Firefighters saw the smoke from a fire station across the street, yet it had burned to the ground by the time they arrived, Galvez said.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $15,500 in damage, Galvez said. No other shelters at the encampment were damaged.

The city opened the legal encampment in November in a bid to transition people to permanent housing and close the long-troubled encampment at Reindahl Park.

Brenda Konkel, the executive director of MACH OneHealth, which operates the encampment, said the man who lived in the burned shelter — later identified as Jalinski — had been set to leave the encampment.

“We thought they were leaving and we didn’t realize they had done something inside the cabin,” Konkel said. “Who knows why he did it?”

Staff had tried to contact area mental health organizations to help the man recently but did “did not get any assistance,” Konkel said.

“Our emergency mental health system is extremely broken,” she said. “We were trying to get assistance for this person, but we were unsuccessful.”

City officials are looking into how to replace the shelter, Konkel said. The city had gotten a deal on the purchase of the encampment’s 30 shelters, making the purchase of a new single one more expensive.

Kevin Femal, the CEO of EMS Industrial, which is two lots down from the encampment, said he saw “a huge blaze of fire” through the window while he was on the phone.

“They were over there in a quick fashion,” Femal said of the fire crews.

The camp’s 30 64-square-foot shelters are equipped with operable windows, fold-up beds, shelving, electricity, light, a heater and a mini-refrigerator. Staff with MACH OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services, which operate the camp, are on site to help campground users with daily living needs and provide mental health services, substance abuse treatment and housing searches.

Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal Breaking News Reporter Lucas Robinson covers breaking news for the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at (608) 252-6186.