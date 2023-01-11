 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for second offense OWI after crash on South Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested for second offense OWI after a crash on the South Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Park Street when a tanker truck slowed for the railroad tracks and was rear-ended by a car, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The car driver, Paulino Mendoza-Tepepa, 33, was arrested for second-offense OWI, Fryer said.

No one was injured in the crash, Fryer said.

