Man arrested for punching, robbing another man at Tenney Park, Madison police say

A man was arrested for punching and robbing another man at Tenney Park on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Tenney Park, 402 N. Thorton Ave., on a report of a strong-arm robbery, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

A man told police that he was in the park when a man approached him, stole his wallet and punched him in the face, causing a minor injury, Hannah said.

The man provided a description of his assailant and arrested a man matching the description, Hannah said.

The arrested man was not identified.

