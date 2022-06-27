 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested for punching, robbing another man at Tenney Park, Madison police say

Police lights

A man was arrested for punching and robbing another man at Tenney Park on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Tenney Park, 402 N. Thorton Ave., on a report of a strong-arm robbery, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

A man told police that he was in the park when a man approached him, stole his wallet and punched him in the face, causing a minor injury, Hannah said.

The man provided a description of his assailant and arrested a man matching the description, Hannah said.

The arrested man was not identified.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics