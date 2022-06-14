 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested for pointing loaded gun at patron in McFarland bar, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A man was arrested for pointing a loaded handgun at another patron in a McFarland bar early Tuesday, the McFarland police said. 

Johnte L. Isabell, 28, of Middleton, had allegedly aimed the gun at another man who tried to break up a disturbance in Byrne's McFarland Tavern around 2:20 a.m., Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement. 

Officers first responded to the scene for a disturbance outside the bar between two women and a man. 

Isabell was taken to the Dane County Jail and faces tentative charges of being armed while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at a person and second degree reckless endangerment.

Police recovered the firearm at the scene. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics