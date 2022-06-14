Man arrested for pointing loaded gun at patron in McFarland bar, authorities say

A man was arrested for pointing a loaded handgun at another patron in a McFarland bar early Tuesday, the McFarland police said.

Johnte L. Isabell, 28, of Middleton, had allegedly aimed the gun at another man who tried to break up a disturbance in Byrne's McFarland Tavern around 2:20 a.m., Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

Officers first responded to the scene for a disturbance outside the bar between two women and a man.

Isabell was taken to the Dane County Jail and faces tentative charges of being armed while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at a person and second degree reckless endangerment.

Police recovered the firearm at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.