Man arrested for pointing handgun at someone in car on Far East Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A Madison man was arrested for pointing a handgun at someone in a car on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Corvon M. Suby, 23, who lives on Milwaukee Street, was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed for the incident near his residence in the 5200 block of Milwaukee Street about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A woman who lives nearby witnessed what was happening, and fearing for the safety of her children, called police, DeSpain said.

Police have been dispatched to the area several times recently as there is an ongoing conflict taking place between some who live in the neighborhood, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.