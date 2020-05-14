Man arrested for pointing handgun at someone in car on Far East Side, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested for pointing a handgun at someone in a car on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Corvon M. Suby, 23, who lives on Milwaukee Street, was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed for the incident near his residence in the 5200 block of Milwaukee Street about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A woman who lives nearby witnessed what was happening, and fearing for the safety of her children, called police, DeSpain said.
Police have been dispatched to the area several times recently as there is an ongoing conflict taking place between some who live in the neighborhood, DeSpain said.
