You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for pointing handgun at someone in car on Far East Side, Madison police say

Man arrested for pointing handgun at someone in car on Far East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man was arrested for pointing a handgun at someone in a car on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Corvon M. Suby, 23, who lives on Milwaukee Street, was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed for the incident near his residence in the 5200 block of Milwaukee Street about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A woman who lives nearby witnessed what was happening, and fearing for the safety of her children, called police, DeSpain said.

Police have been dispatched to the area several times recently as there is an ongoing conflict taking place between some who live in the neighborhood, DeSpain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics