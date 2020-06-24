Man arrested for pointing gun at man at Far East Side Hotel, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man was arrested after pointing a gun at another man at a Far East Side Hotel on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A 26-year-old man told police he was inside the Microtel Inn and Suites, 2139 East Springs Drive, when a man who was outside the hotel pointed the gun at him about 8:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 26-year-old man, who told police he and the other man have had confrontations in the past, fled to a boiler room to hide while police were called, DeSpain said.

The man with the gun, Nathan W. Revercomb, 48, took off and was stopped by police on East Washington Avenue. He was jailed on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.

