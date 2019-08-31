A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and hit and run causing injury early Saturday morning for a crash that sent a pedestrian to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Madison police said.
Sean Howard, 27, was driving west on East Washington Avenue when he struck a 34-year-old man who was crossing near Hancock Street at about 1:30 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
Howard did not stop after hitting the man and continued toward Capitol Square, where he then headed back east on East Wilson Street, Radovan said.
Howard then struck two parked vehicles in the 100 block of Union Street, Radovan said. Witnesses told police that Howard then stopped, took the license plates off the vehicle and put them in the trunk before running away on foot, Radovan said.
Howard was located by police at an East Side home, where he was arrested, Radovan said.
Howard faces tentative charges of hit and run causing injury and first offense operating while intoxicated causing injury along with felony bail jumping, Radovan said.