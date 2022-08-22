Man arrested for OWI in hit-and-run crash in Madison Sunday

A man was arrested for his seventh operating while intoxicated offense following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in Madison, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash at West Washington Avenue and South Park Street.

One of the drivers had walked away from the scene. A person in one of the other vehicles followed that suspect to the 700 block of Braxton Place. The suspect denied being a part of the crash, but keys located in his pocket belong to one of the vehicles involved, police said.

Christopher F. Stewart, 53, was arrested for seventh offense OWI and cited for hit-and-run and not having a valid driver's license.

No one was injured in the crash, but two of the vehicles had to be towed from the area, Madison police said.