A man was arrested for OWI minutes after picking up an infant from a babysitter on March 11, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of North Thompson Drive around 5 p.m. on March 11 after multiple people reported a group of men appeared drunk and were attempting to enter homes in the area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found the group in a parked, running truck with multiple empty beer and liquor bottles inside and an infant sitting in an unsecured car seat atop the center console of the vehicle, Fryer said.

Luis Omar Nunez Aldaz, 38, was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age, Fryer said.

The baby, who was not injured, was released to his mother, Fryer said.