Man arrested for OWI after crash into pole on South Side seriously injures passenger, Madison police say

A man was arrested for OWI after crashing into a pole on the South Side on Thursday night and seriously injuring a passenger, Madison police reported.

Antoine L. Branch, 45, was and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of third offense OWI causing great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Branch crashed his car into a pole near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and West Badger Road shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Grigg said.

A 53-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Grigg said.

