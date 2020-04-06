Man arrested for OWI after crash into parked car on North Side injures passenger, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison man was arrested for OWI after crashing into a parked car on the North Side on Friday, injuring a passenger, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police that Clayton M. Causey, 34, was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into a parked SUV in the 3700 block of Hanover Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, causing the SUV to leave the road and strike a car parked in a nearby driveway, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A passenger in Causey's car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Causey was not injured, DeSpain said.

Causey, who has two prior OWI arrests, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation, DeSpain said.

