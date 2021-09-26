 Skip to main content
Man arrested for OWI after causing a rollover crash on East Washington Avenue, police say
A 20-year-old man was arrested for an OWI after causing a rollover crash on East Washington Avenue. 

A 20-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after causing a rollover crash that involved four vehicles and left two people with non-life threatening injuries Saturday night, according to Madison police. 

Police responded to reports of a rollover crash at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Blair Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Christofer Huerta, was racing another car and was unable to stop for a red light, causing him to crash into an SUV that was traveling on Blair Street and two other vehicles. Police found the SUV resting on its roof in the median of East Washington Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Huerta was arrested for an OWI and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

