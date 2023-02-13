A Madison man faces an attempted homicide charge after he allegedly almost shot a woman on the city's Far East Side last month.

U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Raizelle Schaffer on Friday on a charge stemming from a shooting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Jan. 7, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Schaffer was charged on Jan. 23 for the shooting, in which a bullet passed inches away from a 38-year-old woman who was in a car, Madison police said at the time. The woman was not injured.

Schaffer and the woman knew each other, police said.

