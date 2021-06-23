Man arrested for homicide in ‘complex violent death investigation’ in Rock County

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Rock County for first-degree intentional homicide in the "complex violent death investigation" of an elderly relative, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jamie Beggs was already in the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge when detectives arrested him at 3:05 p.m. for the killing, the Sheriff's Office said. Beggs was temporarily staying with the elderly woman at her home on West Mineral Point Road when she was found dead in the garage June 14. Authorities said she died an "unnatural" death.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Friday identified the victim as Kathleen N. Beggs, 97, of Janesville. Rock County Commander Jude G. Maurer said in a report that Jamie and Kathleen are related, but did not say how.

At 5:31 a.m. June 14, Rock County deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center for a report of a dead elderly woman, Maurer said.

The 911 caller was at the residence to check in on the woman when she was found in the garage. Another person was inside the residence and unaware of the 911 call. That person was taken into custody as a person of interest in what “we will preliminarily indicate is a complex violent death investigation,” Maurer said.