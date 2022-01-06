Man arrested for firing gun at his own vehicle as someone stole it, Madison police say

A man was arrested Thursday morning on the Far East Side for shooting at his own vehicle as a stranger stole it, Madison police said.
Daniel Hayes was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, disorderly conduct while armed and a parole violation because of the incident, according to the Madison Police Department.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Summer Shine Drive shortly after 9:20 a.m. because of multiple reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Hayes and a woman were letting their car warm up when someone got inside and drove away, Fryer said. Hayes grabbed a gun from inside their residence and fired the gun at the car multiple times as the person drove away. Officers arrested Hayes for the shooting.
Police found the stolen car abandoned in the 1600 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after, Fryer said. There was a bullet hole in the passenger side.