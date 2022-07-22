Man arrested for fifth OWI after Beltline wreck, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department late Thursday evening arrested a man for a tentative fifth OWI after a Beltline crash caused significant damage to a vehicle, authorities said.

Tyler S. Boyes, 34, was arrested for the OWI, as well as a probation violation, Madison police said late Friday morning.

That was after Madison officers arrived to the scene of the crash on the Beltline off-ramp to westbound Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police located open canisters of aerosol dusters inside the vehicle that was damaged.

Boyes was later taken to a local hospital, then transported to the Dane County Jail, Madison police said.

No injuries have yet been reported, and authorities did not say where Boyes was from.