 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested for fifth OWI after Beltline crash, Madison police say

  • 0

The Madison Police Department late Thursday evening arrested a man for a tentative fifth OWI after a Beltline crash caused significant damage to a vehicle, authorities said. 

Tyler S. Boyes, 34, was arrested for the OWI, as well as a probation violation, Madison police said late Friday morning.

That was after Madison officers arrived to the scene of the crash on the Beltline off-ramp to westbound Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police located open canisters of aerosol dusters inside the vehicle that was damaged.

Boyes was later taken to a local hospital, then transported to the Dane County Jail, Madison police said.

No injuries have yet been reported, and authorities did not say where Boyes was from.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics