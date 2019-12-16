You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for fatal shooting Saturday is son of man shot to death in Madison in 2008, police say
Man arrested for fatal shooting Saturday is son of man shot to death in Madison in 2008, police say

A man arrested for a fatal shooting on the Near East Side on Saturday is the son of a man shot to death in Madison in 2008, authorities confirmed.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the State Journal that a check of police records confirmed the relationship.

Marcus T. Hamilton, 30, was shot to death on June 29, 2008, at his Tempe Drive apartment on Madison's Southwest Side. Three of his four children were at the residence the night of the shooting, including his 9-year-old son Marcus T. Hamilton.

Amir Furlow, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide but later pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for killing the elder Hamilton.

On Saturday, the younger Hamilton, now 20, allegedly shot to death Gunnar T. G. Holum, 18, of Dodgeville.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street on a report of shots fired at 1:18 p.m. Saturday and found a man on the ground who had been shot. The man, who was later identified as Holum, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Hamilton was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide later Saturday, Madison police reported.

Police said they believe those involved knew each other and there was not a threat to the public.

The shooting was Madison’s third homicide of the year, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-243-0535, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously at 608-266-6014.

