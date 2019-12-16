Man arrested for fatal shooting Saturday is son of man shot to death in Madison in 2008, police say

A man arrested for a fatal shooting on the Near East Side on Saturday is the son of a man shot to death in Madison in 2008, authorities confirmed.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the State Journal that a check of police records confirmed the relationship.

Marcus T. Hamilton, 30, was shot to death on June 29, 2008, at his Tempe Drive apartment on Madison's Southwest Side. Three of his four children were at the residence the night of the shooting, including his 9-year-old son Marcus T. Hamilton.

On Saturday, the younger Hamilton, now 20, allegedly shot to death Gunnar T. G. Holum, 18, of Dodgeville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street on a report of shots fired at 1:18 p.m. Saturday and found a man on the ground who had been shot. The man, who was later identified as Holum, was taken to a hospital, where he died.