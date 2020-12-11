 Skip to main content
Man arrested for exposing himself to woman at Far East Side store, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 65-year-old man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman at a Far East Side store Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

A woman told police she was shopping at Dollar Tree, 1759 Thierer Road, shortly after 5 p.m. when she noticed a man staring at her with his genitals exposed, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

When the man left in his vehicle, the woman was able to get the license plate and officers then were able to find and arrest Randall C Miller, 65, who was jailed on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, Grigg said.

