Man arrested for exposing himself to woman at Far East Side store, Madison police say

A 65-year-old man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman at a Far East Side store Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
A woman told police she was shopping at Dollar Tree, 1759 Thierer Road, shortly after 5 p.m. when she noticed a man staring at her with his genitals exposed, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
When the man left in his vehicle, the woman was able to get the license plate and officers then were able to find and arrest Randall C Miller, 65, who was jailed on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, Grigg said.
