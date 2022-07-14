Man arrested for exposing himself outside State Street store, Madison police say

A man was arrested for exposing himself outside a State Street store on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

A store manager called for police after noticing the man exposing himself outside her building in the 600 block of State Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Employees observed the man exposing himself and diverted customers away from a window, Fryer said.

The man, Darren F. Delaossa, 59, was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior and a probation hold and also was cited for trespassing, Fryer said.