Man arrested for enticing, sexually assaulting Connecticut girl at Janesville hotel, police say

A man was arrested for enticing and sexually assaulting a Connecticut girl at a Janesville hotel, police reported.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Janesville police received information from the New Britain Police Department in Connecticut regarding a missing girl who possibly was in the Janesville area visiting a 21-year-old man, Janesville police Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.
Investigating officers learned that the man and girl were at a Janesville hotel and police who went there found them in a hotel room, Dammen said.
The man, Jose Delgado Siaca, 21, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement, and is being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance, Dammen said.
Janesville police worked with local community partners to reunite the girl with her mother, Dammen said.