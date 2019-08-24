A Chicago man was arrested Saturday and faces tentative homicide charges in the death of a woman on Madison's East Side, police said.
Lew A. Jefferson, 58, was arrested Saturday morning for the murder of Amanda J. Woods, 30, of Madison, who died of "homicidal sharp force related trauma" in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood shortly after 4 a.m., Sgt. Angela Straka said.
Woods' death was the first homicide in Madison this year.
Madison police are still investigating the circumstances of the homicide, Straka said, and anyone with information about Jefferson or anyone who had had contact with him in the past six months should call the Police Department's Violent Crime Unit at 608-243-0550.
Jefferson was booked into Dane County Jail and faces tentative charges of first degree intentional homicide, Straka said.
Jefferson has been previously convicted in Dane County for several misdemeanors on different occasions, including disorderly conduct, retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to online court records. In 1996, he was also convicted for a felony charge of substantial battery, and in 2004 he was convicted of a felony charge of taking and operating a vehicle without consent.
Woods was not a resident of the area but had been at a party in one of the units in the Eastpointe apartment complex along Darbo Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain had said Friday. Woods had left by herself at one point, and her friends went to look for her when she had not returned, he said.
Only about 20 minutes passed between the time Woods left the party and police were called to the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, DeSpain had said. Both Woods' friends and responding officers attempted life-saving measures on Woods, but she died at the scene, DeSpain said.