Man arrested for East Side burglary after being found with woman's belongings, Madison police say

A man has been charged for a burglary in the Marquette neighborhood on Sept. 22, Madison police reported.

Police said they arrested Lane A. Shelton, 29, on Sept. 25 for the burglary at 2800 Sommers Ave. three days earlier.

Madison police said in a statement that on Sept. 22 about 4 a.m. they were called to a home in the Marquette neighborhood for a burglary. A woman said the burglar broke in as she slept, taking electronics, credit cards and cash, as well as personal documents.

After MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit identified Shelton as a suspect earlier in the weekend he was arrested, an officer observed Shelton near his home on East Washington Avenue before arresting him without incident. Shelton was found with some of the victim's belongings still in his pocket and later charged with one count of burglary, misappropriation of ID and felony theft, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Shelton appeared in court last Tuesday and was released after paying $2,500 cash bail and pleading not guilty to all misdemeanor counts. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday at 2:30 pm.