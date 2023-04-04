A man was arrested for drunken driving after a crash Downtown early Saturday morning injured two people, Madison police reported.

Thomas T. Vu, 34, caused the crash when he drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Two people in the vehicle hit by Vu’s vhicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Vu was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI causing injury, Fryer said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point