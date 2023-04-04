A man was arrested for drunken driving after a crash Downtown early Saturday morning injured two people, Madison police reported.
Thomas T. Vu, 34, caused the crash when he drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Two people in the vehicle hit by Vu’s vhicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.
Vu was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI causing injury, Fryer said.
