A 25-year-old Richland Center man died Wednesday after being arrested for drug possession, the man collapsing while being booked into jail.
Kevin Flint died at Richland Hospital in Richland Center, taken to the hospital after he suffered a medical reaction and went unconscious at the Richland County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.
Flint was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a deputy on Highway H near Highway 56.
"An investigation showed evidence that drugs and drug paraphernalia were being transported in the vehicle," the sheriff's report said.
"Further investigation gave cause to place Flint and another individual under arrest for possessing the illegal items."
Both were taken to jail where Flint went unconscious.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by an outside agency.
No cause for Flint's death was given.
