Man arrested for Downtown gunshots that hit several buildings, Madison police say

A man was arrested for Downtown gunshots that hit several buildings early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m., numerous officers were sent on a report of shots fired at the bottom of State Street, and a suspect was contacted in the 500 block of State Street who fled on foot but was quickly apprehended with a gun in his possession, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was firing his handgun indiscriminately into the air, with several buildings struck by gunfire, including residential apartments, Bauman said.

No injuries were reported and a search of the area did not find anyone who was injured, Bauman said.

About 10 shell casings were found in the 500 block of State Street, Bauman said.

A 28-year-old Madison man, who was not named, was arrested on an outstanding warrant with additional charges pending related to the weapons offense, Bauman said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.